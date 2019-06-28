Logic solves the hypothetical disappointment of Eminem not being able to appear in video for their Confessions of A Dangerous Mind collab “Homicide” by getting Chauncey Leopardi aka Squints from movie The Sandlot to play himself and none other than Eminem impersonator comedian Chris D’Elia to play Em. In return, Eminem then plays Chris D’Elia in the outro of the video. 🤷🏾‍♂️🤷🏾‍♂️

Logic also announced that he will be re-naming his record label to BobbyBoy Records and partnering with Def Jam.

Watch the “Homicide” video and download Confessions of A Dangerous Mind now on iTunes/Google Play.