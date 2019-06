Iggy Azalea will releasing her upcoming sophomore album, In My Defense on July 19th. She promised her fans new music soon and today she delivers “Just Wanna”.

In My Defense with feature twelve new songs and there are currently no listed guest appearances. With the release her new album, she will also have available limited edition red Vinyl, CDs and translucent red cassettes.

You can stream “Just Wanna” below and pre-order In My Defense now on iTunes.