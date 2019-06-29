In this episode:

The guys had plenty of topics to cover! They start off with new music from (DJ) Mustard (14:08), Freddie Gibbs and Madlib (25:22), Chris Brown’s new album (43:44), and Daniel Caesar (63:48). They also discuss the Smash Bros going out (77:15), Cardi B’s new video (85:20), and the old segment returns of dudes trying to get their “old work” back (105:32) and more!

Sleeper Picks Joe: Marques Houston – “All Because of You” Rory: Fabolous – “Gangsta Don’t Play” Mal: Big Pun – “You Came Up” Parks: Cappadonna – “97 Mentality”