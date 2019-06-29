Joe Budden - The Joe Budden Podcast W/ Rory, Mal & Parks (Episode 258) “Hot Boy Summer”

In this episode:

The guys had plenty of topics to cover! They start off with new music from (DJ) Mustard (), Freddie Gibbs and Madlib (), Chris Brown’s new album (), and Daniel Caesar (). They also discuss the Smash Bros going out (), Cardi B’s new video (), and the old segment returns of dudes trying to get their “old work” back () and more!

Sleeper Picks Joe: Marques Houston – “All Because of You” Rory: Fabolous – “Gangsta Don’t Play” Mal: Big Pun – “You Came Up” Parks: Cappadonna – “97 Mentality”

