In this episode:
The guys had plenty of topics to cover! They start off with new music from (DJ) Mustard ( ), Freddie Gibbs and Madlib ( ), Chris Brown’s new album ( ), and Daniel Caesar ( ). They also discuss the Smash Bros going out ( ), Cardi B’s new video ( ), and the old segment returns of dudes trying to get their “old work” back ( ) and more!
Sleeper Picks Joe: Marques Houston – “All Because of You” Rory: Fabolous – “Gangsta Don’t Play” Mal: Big Pun – “You Came Up” Parks: Cappadonna – “97 Mentality”