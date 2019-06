Houston vet Kirko Bangz puts his bid in for the Summer vibe as he premieres his new single/video “Vibes Fr”. Directed by IYO Visuals.

Kirko recently hit the courts with Drake claiming they ran the gym 3-1 on Instagram stating:

@lilkeith called me and said let’s go hoop so I had to come have a cook session real quick ! Me and @champagnepapi squad went 3-1 🏀 🏀 🏀 ain’t too many rappers hoopin w me dawg ! Lol

Watch the official video below and download “Vibes Fr” now on iTunes/Google Play.