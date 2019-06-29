Home Music Video Music Video: Lil Zay Osama ft. YFN Lucci – Why They Be... Music Video Music Video: Lil Zay Osama ft. YFN Lucci – Why They Be Lyin By cyclone - June 29, 2019 0 Lil Zay Osama gets an assist from YFN Lucci for the official video to their collab titled “Why They Be Lyin”. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Music Video: YFN Lucci – 650Luc Album Stream: YFN Lucci – 650Luc: Gangsta Grillz Music Video: YFN Lucci – Made For It 2 New Music: YFN Lucci ft. Trey Songz – All Night Long Music Video: Bloody Jay ft. YFN Lucci & Boosie Badazz – Keep Going Music Video: Q-Money ft.Young Dolph, YFN Lucci & Peewee Longway – Neat (Remix)