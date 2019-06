After being arrested in Brooklyn, New York City after a recent traffic stop, Houston’s Sauce Walka revisits his 2018 project Sauce Ghetto Gospel with the visuals for his track “Unfair”. Directed by OG Visions Films. He spoke about the visuals stating:

Survival skills to tha ppl who seek the #Sauce

Watch the video below and download Sauce Ghetto Gospel now on iTunes/Google Play.