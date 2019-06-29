Hip Hop legend, Slick Rick surprises fans with two new songs titled “Can’t Dance To A Track That Ain’t Got No Soul” and “Midas Touch”.

“Can’t Dance To A Track That Ain’t Got No Soul” was originally featured exclusively on 30th anniversary package for his iconic debut album The Great Adventures Of Slick Rick. Now its being made available online for the first time. “Midas Touch” is another unreleased record The Ruler is releasing from the vaults. He also premiered a double video for the records.



“Can’t Dance To A Track That Ain’t Got No Soul”(iTunes/Google Play) & “Midas Touch” (iTunes/Google Play) are both available for download now





