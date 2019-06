Nicki Minaj is currently on her press run the popular new single “Megatron”. She sits down with Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show to talk about her new single, upcoming album, possible title & more. She also played the “Wheel of Freestyle” game where she was thrown some random words and had to freestyle about the subject on the spot. Backed by The Roots on the beat.

Watch the full interview below and download “Megatron” now on iTunes/Google Play.