After signing a label deal at the end of 2018 with Republic Records, Bronx native Kemba is preparing to release his major label debut album Gilda before the end of the Summer. To build anticipation, he decides to give fans the official video for his powerful new single, “Nobody I Can Trust”. Where he tackles racial discrimination and police violence. He told Billboard about the new visual:

“‘Nobody I Can Trust’ comes at a point where I feel super isolated after the loss of my mom and not being able to process it, isolating myself from friends and family. The video has a socially conscious angle because being socially conscious is part of who I am.”

Watch the “Nobody I Can Trust” video below and download it now on iTunes/Google Play.