Post Malone Releasing A New Single with Young Thug This Week

Post Malone’s last two singles “Wow” and “Sunflower” featuring Swae Lee are still #8 & #11 respectively on Billboard Hot 100. While still promoting his album Beerbongs & Bentleys, he announces that a brand new single will drop this week.

According to HDD, the new single will drop on July 5th and feature the the Slatt God, Young Thug.

No word on if he’s working on a new album but his current album Beerbongs & Bentleys has been certified triple platinum since March.

There was also a collab between himself, Kanye West, and Justin Bieber titled “Jealous” that also been circulating online this past week. So stay tuned for more hit records from Posty in the near future.