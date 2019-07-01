J. Cole Announces Release Date For 'Revenge Of The Dreamers 3'

At top of the year, the soon to be legendary Dreamville sessions took place at Tree Sounds Studios in Atlanta o create tracks for their new compilation project. After dropping the singles “Down Bad” and “Got Me” in July, Dreamville’s jefe J. Cole decides to announce the official release date.

He took to Twitter to make the official announcement that Revenge of the Dreamers 3 will hit store on July 5th. You can pre-order the project now and purchase exclusive merch on ROTD3.com

Revenge of the Dreamers dropping this Friday. https://t.co/3JxZT4RMqT — J. Cole (@JColeNC) July 1, 2019