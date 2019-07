Lupe Fiasco has been shooting a docu-series titled Beat N Path for the last couple of years, which follows him as he gives up everything to to study martial arts in China.

During the series Lupe practices with several Kung Fu Masters throughout China, while also exploring the country’s blossoming Hip-Hop scene. He now premieres his brand new record aptly titled “Air China”. Inspired by his journey.

You can check out the trailer for the video below and the full video on LupeFiascobnp.com.