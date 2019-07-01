Maxo Kream is set to release his new album Brandon Banks on July 19th. He dcides to premiere his latest visuals for his ChaseTheMoney-produced single “Still”. Directed by JMP.

Maxo also officially signed with Roc Nation a and shared the moment via Twitter. Tweeting:

I Do It For The Ones Who Can’t #RocNation

Watch the“Still” video below and pre-order Brandon Banks now on iTunes/Google Play.