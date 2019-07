BJ The Chicago Kid will be releasing his new project 1123 on July 26th. He decides to give fans his new Afrojack collab titled “Reach”.

1123 will feature thirteen new songs and guest appearances by Anderson .Paak, JID, Buddy, Kent Jamz, Eric Bellinger, and Rick Ross.

You can stream “Reach” in its entirety below and download it now on iTunes/Google Play.