This past weekend, newcomer Yung Baby Tate released the deluxe edition of her buzzing project GIRLS, which featured two bonus songs. One of which is the Queen Key and Asian Da Brat-assisted “Mean Girl”. She had this to say about her music

“I do want Black girls to feel great. I want them to feel like that bitch because we are by default. I do take pride in that..That’s always my goal.”

You can stream “Mean Girl” below and download the GIRLS deluxe edition now on iTunes/Google Play.