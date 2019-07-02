Nas Reveals ‘The Lost Tapes 2’ Release Date & Tracklist

After announcing his new album The Lost Tapes 2 back in June, Nas returns with some more news about the project. Today, he decides to reveal the official release date of July 19th via Mass Appeal/Def Jam Recordings. The announcement came in for of a video trailer via Instagram.

The Lost Tapes 2 will feature sixteen unreleased songs produced by RZA, Pharrell, Kanye West, Swizz Beatz, No I.D., Pete Rock, Statik Selektah, Hit-Boy, The Alchemist and more.

The first Lost Tapes was officially released in 2002 with some of the unreleased gems circulating in the streets on various mixtapes as early as 1998. Songs which originated from Esco’s recording sessions for his studio albums, I Am… and Stillmatic. Part 2 features unreleased records from 2006-2018 recorded during the sessions of his previous four albums Hip-Hop is Dead, Untitled, Life is Good, and Nasir.

Check out the release date announcement trailer and the full tracklist below. You can pick up merch and pre-order now on NasirJones.com

1. No Bad Energy [PROD. BY SWIZZ BEATZ]

2. Vernon Family [PROD. BY PHARRELL WILLIAMS]

3. Jarreau of Rap (Skatt Attack) feat. Al Jarreau, Keyon Harrold [PROD. BY EDDIE COLE]

4. Lost Freestyle [PROD. BY STATIK SELEKTAH]

5. Tanasia [PROD. BY RZA]

6. Royalty feat. RaVaughn [PROD. BY HIT-BOY]

7. Who Are You feat. David Ranier [PROD. BY ERIC HUDSON]

8. Adult Film feat. Swizz Beatz [PROD. BY SWIZZ BEATZ]

9. War Against Love [PROD. BY DJ DAHI & DJ KHALIL]

10. The Art of It feat. J. Myers [PROD. BY PETE ROCK]

11. Highly Favored [PROD. BY RZA]

12. Queens Wolf [PROD. BY DJ TOOMP]

13. It Never Ends [PROD. BY THE ALCHEMIST]

14. You Mean The World to Me [PROD. BY KANYE WEST]

15. Queens Bridge Politics [PROD. BY PETE ROCK]

16. Beautiful Life feat. RaVaughn [PROD. BY NO I.D.]