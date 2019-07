Dreamville will finally be releasing their highly anticipated project Revenge Of The Dreamers 3 on July 5th. Before that happens, Bas, JID, Guapdad 4000, Reese LAFLARE, Jace, Mez, Smokepurpp, and Ski Mask The Slump God for their collab titled “Costa Rica”.

You can pre-order ROTD3 now on ROTD3.com.