After dropping the Smith from his stage name, Jaden reveals the official release date and tracklist for his upcoming album ERYS. He didn’t stop there as he sat down with Zane Lowe on Beats 1 Radio to premiere his new single “Again”.

ERYS will feature seventeen new tracks and guest appearances by Willow, A$AP Rocky, Kid Cudi, Trinidad James, Tyler, The Creator, and more.

You can stream “Again” below and pre-order ERYS now on iTunes/Google Play before hits stores on July 5th.