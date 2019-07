Rick Ross still hasn’t set an official release date for his upcoming album Port of Miami 2 but the recent string of new music means The Boss is cooking and it’s coming soon than later. Today we get his brand new collab with Swizz Beatz titled “Big Tyme”. Produced by Just Blaze. This follows his freestyle over Schoolboy Q’s “Numb Numb Juice” and his new single with Wale titled “Act A Fool”.

