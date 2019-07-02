Yuna is currently putting the finishing touches on her fourth studio album Rouge. For her latest single, she teams up with Little Simz for a new collab titled “Pink Youth”.

The official video will be released later today.

You can stream “Pink Youth” below and pre-order Rouge now on iTunes/Google Play before it drops on July 12th.

***Updated with the official video.***

Watch Yuna’s new animated visual below. Directed and edited by Esteban Valdez and executive produced by The Boondocks & Black Dynamite’s Carl Jones and Brian Ash.