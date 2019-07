In this episode:

The guys attempt to discuss Taylor Swift’s battle against Scooter Braun (15:59). They also show support for Lil Nas X (43:03), Rick Ross’ new song (54:03), Joe apologizes to Daniel Caesar (71:45) and the guys share their expectations the Dreamville project (80:40) and more!

Sleeper Picks Joe: Daniel Caesar – “LOVE AGAIN” Rory: Alia Kadir – “Honey B” Mal: Pop Smoke – “Welcome to the Party” Parks: Your Old Droog – “Monthly”