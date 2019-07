Snoop Dogg was originally supposed to drop his new album I Wanna Thank Me back in February. He now premieres the first single/video from the title track. Produced by Battlecat. Directed by Dah Dah.

The title of the album was inspired by the speech Snoop gave after receiving a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

“I want to thank me for believing in me”.

You can stream “I Wanna Thank Me” below and download it now on iTunes/Google Play.