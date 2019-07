H-Town & weed-rap legend Devin The Dude just released his tenth studio album titled Still Rollin’ Up: Somethin’ To Ride With. The album features twelve new record and now listed guest appearances. One of the stand out cuts is the slow ridin, hater dodging anthem “Trap-A-Nigga”, which you can stream below.

Still Rollin’ Up: Somethin’ To Ride With is available for download now on iTunes/Google Play.