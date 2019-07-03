Irv Gotti’s ground breaking BET series Tales aired their two hour season premiere last night. The premiere was based a brand new record by Kanye West and Charlie Wilson called “Brothers”, which is also a first for the series. Irv Gotti recently spoke about the monumental moment:

“Producing this new record with my production partner Seven and working with Kanye for a song exclusively for the Tales series has been one of the highlights of my music and TV career. I did it for my hip hop culture. I wanted to give the fans something to listen to and enjoy as well as visually enjoy, and “Brothers”, the song in conjunction with this global TV premiere is precisely that moment.”

You can check out “Brothers” below and stay tuned for the official release.