Currently incarcerated rapper, Max B has been releasing new music via his Coke Wave series. He recently spoke with Rolling Stone to reveal that a full length album is on the way titled Negro Spirituals.

“It’s about me really evolving as a person, evolving as an artist. My music five or six years ago, even before when I used to make music. It was good, but it lacked the experience I have today. The concept fell into my lap, I’m gonna transform from the old Max B into a powerful new artist with a display of content that they aren’t used to. I’m trying to give the people some substance.”

Here is the first taste from the new project titled “Black and I’m Proud”. Paying tribute to the James Brown classic.