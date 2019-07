After dropping two more records from their upcoming compilation Revenge Of The Dreamers III, Dreamville premieres their new documentary Dreamville Presents: REVENGE.

The 30-minute documentary consists of behind the footage during the ROTD3 studio sessions with J. Cole, J.I.D, Bas, Ari Lennox, EarthGang, Omen, Cozz, Elite, and more.

Watch the full documentary below and pre-order Revenge Of The Dreamers III now on rotd3.com.