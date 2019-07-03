Freddie Gibbs and Madlib just released their highly anticipated second joint project titled Bandana. Gibbs is on the promo run for the project and he makes a stop on The Bootleg Kev show on Real 92.3.During the interview Freddie spoke about the project stating:

“I kind of created my own lane, I got my own lane of things, so I’m not really pressured. I’m dropping music to satisfy the people that rock with me, and if some new people rock with me, that’s cool, but if not, I’m not tripping.”

He added:

“I always ask myself, if there was a rap hall of fame, would I go? And yeah, once I finished this album I was like ‘yeah, I think I’d be there.'”

He also spit a new freestyle over Drake’s new single “Money in the Grave”.

Check out the freestyle below and download Bandana now on iTunes/Google Play.