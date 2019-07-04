Miami’s Mike Smiff gives fans his new mixtape titled “All Gas No Brakes Vol. 3”. Featuring fifteen new songs and guest appearances by City Girls, Mozzy, Boosie Badazz, Trick Daddy, Jordan Hollywood, Gunplay, Rondo Smiff and more.

“If you wanna ride to the truth, ride to Mike Smiff. If you want that thug motivation, that street shit, that pain, that substance, ride wit me. I put it in the air that I can make it anywhere, then I decided Imma be a young black millionaire.”

You can stream All Gas No Brakes Vol. 3 in its entirety below and download it now on iTunes/Google Play.