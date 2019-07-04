Fredo Bang continues to push his latest project Big Ape with the official video for his new single “Dawg Gone” dedicated in the memory of friend G Money, who was murdered is 2017 while he was locked up.

G Money’s murder occurred during a feud with NBA Youngboy and recently the rumors were confirmed after police arrest Youngboy affiliate Deandre Fields aka NBA Lil Pap was arrested and charged with second degree murder for his involvement in the shooting

Watch the “Dawg Gone” video below and download Big Ape now on iTunes/Google Play.