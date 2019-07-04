Lou Phelps links up with Tony Stone for their new collab titled “Cinnamon Toast”. Produced by Kaytranada. Lou Phelps spoke Billboard about the record stating:

“I got a FaceTime call when I was laying by the beach in Hawaii, it was Tony Stone, and he was showing me cinnamon toast, Shit was so hard I had to write my verse then and there, [it] turned out to be a masterpiece — big ups to the brother Kaytra for the beat.”

No word if they’re working on a full project but stay tuned for more collaborations. The official video is coming soon.

You can stream “Cinnamon Toast” now and download it now on iTunes/Google Play.