Dreamville x J. Cole - Revenge Of The Dreamers III

After building anticipation with the singles “Middle Child”, “Down Bad”, “Got Me”, “Costa Rica”, and “LamboTruck”, now Dreamville & J. Cole premiere the fiull compilation Revenge Of The Dreamers III. Featuring eighteen new songs and appearances by J. Cole, JID, Bas, EarthGang, Cozz, Omen, Lute, DaBaby, Young Nudy, Key!, Maxo Kream, Guapdad 4000, Jace, Mez, Smokepurpp, Ski Mask The Slump God, Smino, Ty Dolla Sign, Ari Lennox, Dreezy, Saba, and more.

Stream ROTD 3 in its entirety below and download it now on iTunes/Google Play.

