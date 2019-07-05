After building anticipation with the singles “Middle Child”, “Down Bad”, “Got Me”, “Costa Rica”, and “LamboTruck”, now Dreamville & J. Cole premiere the fiull compilation Revenge Of The Dreamers III. Featuring eighteen new songs and appearances by J. Cole, JID, Bas, EarthGang, Cozz, Omen, Lute, DaBaby, Young Nudy, Key!, Maxo Kream, Guapdad 4000, Jace, Mez, Smokepurpp, Ski Mask The Slump God, Smino, Ty Dolla Sign, Ari Lennox, Dreezy, Saba, and more.

Stream ROTD 3 in its entirety below and download it now on iTunes/Google Play.



Revenge album dropping 2nite. Know that this album represents community and the unheard unsung artist that fight and bleed daily to be felt. There will be someone you never heard of on this album. Look them up and support them if they resonate with you. A follow goes a long way. — J. Cole (@JColeNC) July 4, 2019

Same goes for the producers that go unheard and make beats all day every day hoping to cut through. To the producers and artists that came through but didn’t make the album, you are there in spirit. Thank you for your presence, the energy of those sessions was the most magical. — J. Cole (@JColeNC) July 4, 2019