Jaden drops off his sophomore project ERYS. Featuring twenty new records and guest appearances by Tyler, The Creator, ASAP Rocky, Willow Smith, Kid Cudi, and more.

He will also be releasing the Erys movie to coincide with the album. Scored by Ricky Eat Acid In Reverse.

You can stream ERYS in its entirety & the movie trailer below. Download ERYS now on iTunes/Google Play.