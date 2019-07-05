Griselda’s Westside Gunn delivers his new album titled Flygod Is An Awesome God. Featuring twelve new songs and guest appearances/production by Alchemist, Raekwon, Madlib, WS Pootie, Daringer, Conway, Scott Hall, Evidence, Benny, JR Swiftz, Keisha Plum, Denny LaFlare, Mayhem Lauren, Sauce Walka, DJ Muggs, Sadhugold, Hologram, and more.

Along with the album Westside will have his GXFR x Champion FLYGOD IS AN AWESOME GOD t-shirt in the white & royal colorways available on BLIENTELE.com.

You can stream Flygod Is An Awesome God in its entirety below and download it now on iTunes/Google Play.