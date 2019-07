In this episode:

Joe, Rory and Mal start off this episode by recapping their time spent together for the 4th of July (6:38). They also discuss the growth of Dreamville and J.Cole (25:55), Daniel Caesar’s album sales (52:49), A$AP Rocky’s fight in Sweden (58:56), Mermaid and Blue Bell-Gate

(71:41) and much more!

Sleeper Picks Joe: D.O.C. – “The Formula” Rory: Fat Joe – “Fire Water” Mal: Memphis Bleek – “We Ballin'” Parks – Busta Rhymes – “The Game Room”