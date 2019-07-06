Bla5er celebrated the Lil Baby-assisted “Beat Up (Remix)” hitting a million streams with the official video
“Beat Up (Remix)” is avialble for download now on Apple Music/Google Play.
Appreciate everybody who streamed “Beat Up” ft. @lilbaby_1 Now Exclusively on @worldstar ‼️ Let’s see if we can run it up some more💪🏽 #Lsmg🙏🏾 #🅱️la5er🅱️itxh #LilBaby
