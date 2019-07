Miami’s B. Lansky is set to release his new studio album “If I Said It, I Meant it” later this Summer. He links up with ONSTARCRUZ, Steezyberg, & Lilsniffle for a house party to shoot the official video for their new collab “Talk Of The Town”. Directed by 86obi.



Watch the clip below and download “Talk Of The Town” now on Apple Music/Google Play.