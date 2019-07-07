1017 Eskimo Records’ Yung Mal premieres the official video from her new solo single titled “Get Em”. Directed by Wolf. He had this to say about the visual:

Fuck 12 they free’d @lil.quill let’s get it bitch 🔥🔥🔥🔥💰💰💰💰 @shotbywolf…..ust setting shitt on 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 bitch !!!! I’m bout to drop my 1st solo album ever… drop a 🐐🐐 Now if u ready for me to take over this weak ass rap game

He later added:

Me & lil bra been started our own wave dats wat so hard about this shit , we build this shit from da ground up‼️on god @lil.quill 🏄🏽‍♂️🌊🔥💙🤞🏾

Watch the video below and download his latest project with his partner in rhyme Lil Quill Blessed Lil Bastards 3 now on Apple Music/Google Play.