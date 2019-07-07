After teasing that he may finally release an album this year, Jay Electronica hasn’t any new music since but a handful of unreleased records have started to trickle online, which leads us to the latest leak “Memories & Merlot”.

“Memories & Merlot” is produced by Rich Kidd and was originally featured on the tracklist Jay released for his never released album Act II: Patents of Nobility back in 2012.

You can stream “Memories & Merlot” and keep your fingers crossed the Jay will follow through this year with his debut album (just don’t hold your breathe. 🤷🏿‍♂️🤷🏿‍♂️)