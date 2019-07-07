As fans patiently wait for Chixtape 5, Tory Lanez drops of a new freestyle/video as he hops on Polo G’s buzzing new single “Pop Out”. He took to Instagram to speak about the visual stating:

“To all my Umbrella Playboys & Playgirls From now on I’m going to RELEASE FREE MUSIC AND CONTENT based on Fan Engagement and Anticipation meaning YOU WILL BE ABLE TO CHOOSE THE CONTENT THAT DROPS BASED ON HOW MUCH U WANT IT”. 🔥🔥😍😍 I love my fans and supporters so much , and this will be our way to give back to each other as OUR COMMUNITY GROWS ! Love #LoneStonePlayBoy.

