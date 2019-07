Berner and Curren$y follow their single “Gangsta Shit” with their full joint album titled Pheno Grigio. Featuring twelve new records and a guest appearances by Kokane, G Perico, B-Real, Mozzy, Richie Rich, Daz Dillinger, and more.

You can stream Pheno Grigio in its entirety below and download it now on Apple Music/Google Play.