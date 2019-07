Casey Veggies dropped his new album Organic at the beginning of June. He sits down with Adam22 of No Jumper for a new interview. They chop it up about where he’s from, meeting Tyler The Creator, meeting Jay Z, touring with Mac Miller, musical inspirations, Nipsey Hussle, in relationship with Kendrick Lamar, Tyler The Creator vs DJ Khaled and more.

Watch the full interview below and download Organic now on Apple Music/Google Play.