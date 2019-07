XXL revealed their 2019 Freshman Class back in June, which included Comethazine, Tierra Whack, DaBaby, Lil Mosey, Roddy Ricch, YBN Cordae, YK Osiris, Rico Nasty, Gunna, Megan Thee Stallion and Blueface

Today, they start the freestyle and interview series with arguable the hottest rapper of the bunch, DaBaby.

Check out the freestyle and interview below.