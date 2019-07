SAINt JHN’s Lil Baby-featured single “Trap” has amassed more than 12 million streams on Spotify. With the success of the record, he sits down with Genius to break down the lyrics.

He talks about closing a show to a packed club at 4am, why he chose Lil Baby as featured, not drinking or smoking, eating edible, living luxurious, his humble beginnings and more.

Watch the full interview below and download “Trap” now on Apple Music/Google Play.