Last month, Amazon launched their new Rap Rotation playlist for their streaming service Amazon Music. They partnered with various hip hop artists for the launch and now the premiere the official commercial. Featuring cameos by Ty Dolla Sign, YG, YBN Cordae, Chance The Rapper, Ella Mai, Ari Lennox, Mustard, Bas, ScHoolboy Q, Jay Rock, Teyana Taylor and more.

Watch the star-studded house party below.