French Montana & Max B are back together musically now that Biggavel is able to record behind bars. Today, they deliver the fourth installment to their Coke Wave mixtape series . Featuring nine new songs from the two friends.
Max B will also be releasing a new studio album titled Negro Spirituals soon.
WE BACK ALL SUMMER LONG 🏄
— Max B (@MaxBiggavelli) July 9, 2019
You can stream Coke Wave 4 in its entirety below
Coke Wave 4 out now exclusively on @audiomack 🌊🌊 Coke Boys Back @frenchmontana ‼️ (Prod. by @paulcmusic ) ❄️🔨https://t.co/dqeAwB1svm pic.twitter.com/98HnYIvaEQ
— Max B (@MaxBiggavelli) July 9, 2019