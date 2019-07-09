French Montana & Max B are back together musically now that Biggavel is able to record behind bars. Today, they deliver the fourth installment to their Coke Wave mixtape series . Featuring nine new songs from the two friends.

Max B will also be releasing a new studio album titled Negro Spirituals soon.

WE BACK ALL SUMMER LONG 🏄 — Max B (@MaxBiggavelli) July 9, 2019

You can stream Coke Wave 4 in its entirety below