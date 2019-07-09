Gallant – Crimes

Gallant will be releasing his sophomore album soon. He follows his single “Sharpest Edges” with another brand new record titled “Crimes”, which you can download Apple Music/Google Play.

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

‘CRIMES’ OUT NOW— TAG SOMEONE U LOVE (OR HATE) ⛓

A post shared by gallant (@sogallant) on

