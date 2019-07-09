Gallant will be releasing his sophomore album soon. He follows his single “Sharpest Edges” with another brand new record titled “Crimes”, which you can download Apple Music/Google Play.
View this post on Instagram
Gallant will be releasing his sophomore album soon. He follows his single “Sharpest Edges” with another brand new record titled “Crimes”, which you can download Apple Music/Google Play.
View this post on Instagram
‘CRIMES’ OUT NOW— TAG SOMEONE U LOVE (OR HATE) ⛓
A post shared by gallant (@sogallant) on