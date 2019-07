Master P is currently on his promo run for his new movie I Got The Hook Up 2. He sits down with The Breakfast Club to talk about the new movie, run in with Tyler Perry, Black Hollywood, BET giving Nipsey Hussle the Humanitarian Award after his death, the unreleased “Rap Niggaz (Remix)” that featured himself, Jeezy & Boosie Badazz, his high fashion shoe line Zion Williamson, learning from successful people & more. I Got The Hook Up 2 hits theaters on July 12th.

watch the interview below.