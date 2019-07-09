Vevo announced today that Def Jam’s YK Osiris has been named Vevo LIFT’s artist of 2019, which is “an artist development program that identifies and elevates emerging musicians, by creating a series of original content videos.” Shot on location in his hometown of Jacksonville,FL, they premiere his live performance of “Worth It”, which is the first of three pieces of content Vevo will release as part of YK Osiris’s LIFT campaign.

Watch the clip below and stay tuned for the next two parts of his campaign.

