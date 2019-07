This episode the guys begin with Mal finally leaving the Bronx (7:25). They also discuss A$AP Rocky and the Sweden strike (25:28), Mustard selling his music catalog (37:13), they rate Michael B. Jordan’s bars (58:26), Jeffery Epstein’s case (87:13), Warner Bros and HBO join the streaming wars together (105:46), and Mal talks the NBA (146:40).

Sleeper Picks Joe: Dreamville – “Got Me” Rory: Gallant – “Crimes” Mal: French Montana & Max B – “Hollywood Impossible” Parks: Salaam Remi & Bodega Bamz – “That Guy”