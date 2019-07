Here’s the new video from Ras Kass from his upcoming album Soul On Ice 2. This one is for track 4 “F.L.Y.”. Directed by Guerilla Press and Pep Williams and produced by Green Lantern.

Soul On Ice 2 with features guest appearances/production by Diamond D, Pete Rock, Snoop Dogg, Immortal Technique, Justice League, Cee-Lo Green, Everlast, Styles P, and M.O.P..

Watch the “F.L.Y.” video below and pre-order Soul On Ice 2 on Apple Music/Google Play/BandCamp.